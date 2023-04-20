Iowa City Police seek public help in identifying person of interest in vandalism case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating damage to a sign in the 800 block of S. Gilbert St.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 5:30 pm on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person pictured above. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

You can watch video of the incident below:

