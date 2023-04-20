Iowa City police expand search area in efforts to find missing Muscatine man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City say they’re expanding the search area in their efforts to find a missing Muscatine man.

Cristian Martinez, 20, was last seen early Saturday morning in the alley behind the bar Bardot. Tuesday.

Investigators say they believe Martinez might have been in the area between the 100 block of W. Harrison Street and the Benton Street Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 319-356-5275.

More than 100 people gathered in the middle of Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall to light candles and pray in the wake of his disappearance.

