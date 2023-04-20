Extreme brings Thicker Than Blood Tour to Cedar Rapids in August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band Extreme is bringing their Thicker Than Blood Tour to Cedar Rapids this summer.

The band, which formed in Boston in the 1980′s, will perform at the Paramount Theatre on August 19, with special guest Living Colour.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

