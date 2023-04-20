Coralville resident says ‘drastic’ changes make recycling more difficult

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Christen Nolte and her 13-year-old daughter live in a mobile home park in Coralville, and the only way to recycle is to take it to a center themselves.

“My daughter Hallie, she loves to recycle,” said Nolte. “She’s 13, so her generation is the generation that really wants to be saving the environment.”

However, the city recently made changes Nolte said were “drastic.”

On April 10, the recycling center on Hughes Street closed. Residents now go to a new location at 212 1st Street. Instead of an open-air facility that could be used 24/7, the new facility is indoors with specific hours. It also requires residents to sort their recyclables.

Nolte said as a single working parent, the hours especially are a hurdle: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“The previous location was always intended to be temporary. It turned out to be six years temporary, which is longer than we anticipated,” said Ellen Habel, Deputy City Administrator for Coralville. She added the changes weren’t meant to restrict recycling, but instead do the opposite.

“Our current site is designed to handle the quantity of recyclables that we’re currently getting. At the previous site, we just were overwhelmed with material, and especially on weekends, and it was just coming in faster than we could get it out of there,” said Habel.

Nolte understands the situation, but she still hopes for changes at the new location.

“There’s a lot Coralville has to offer, but I just feel like being able to recycle brings a lot to the community, and it helps people to contribute more to society in a different way,” said Nolte.

