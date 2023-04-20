Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cool change ahead for Eastern Iowa

By Joe Winters
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All storm activity has moved off to the east as the winds shift direction. West and northwest winds are moving into the state, bringing a temperature drop for the end of the week and the weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s and are expected to remain that way at the start of next week. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, indicating the possibility of a hard freeze on Sunday and Monday morning.

Several nights could provide us with freezing temperatures in the coming days.
Several nights could provide us with freezing temperatures in the coming days.(KCRG)

With colder air moving into the state, some scattered rain and snow showers will be possible on Saturday, along with some windy conditions. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honor and Respect is raising money to help keep K9 Kain with his family
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in...
Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets
Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a...
See new renderings of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus
Univ. of Iowa students protest conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s appearance on campus

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, April 20, 2023
A Tornado Watch in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Severe weather threat moves east of Iowa as cold front passes
Pinpoint Futurecast, valid at 8am, Thursday morning, April 20, 2023.
Risk of strong to severe storms continues through early afternoon
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast