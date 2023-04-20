Cool change ahead for Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All storm activity has moved off to the east as the winds shift direction. West and northwest winds are moving into the state, bringing a temperature drop for the end of the week and the weekend.
Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s and are expected to remain that way at the start of next week. Overnight lows will drop below freezing, indicating the possibility of a hard freeze on Sunday and Monday morning.
With colder air moving into the state, some scattered rain and snow showers will be possible on Saturday, along with some windy conditions. Have a great night!
