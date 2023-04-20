Cedar Rapids police investigating after minor injured in shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a minor was shot on Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids.

In a press release, police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 17th Street Southeast just before 10 p.m.

A minor male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.

The investigation remains ongoing.

