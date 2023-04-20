Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged in fatal stabbing of Devonna Walker pleads not guilty, trial date set

While Maybanks' office investigated, protestors took to the streets calling for an arrest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids man charged in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker in Cedar Rapids pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Shane Teslik faces charges of Voluntary Manslaughter and Disorderly Conduct.

On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows several people shouting at each other before a scuffle ensues and Walker is stabbed.

Officials say investigators spent the days and weeks following the incident gathering more information in the case - including witness statements, autopsy results, and investigating the history between the parties, among other pieces of data - before filing charges.

A jury trial has been set for October 3.

