Authorities find 33 pounds of meth at Spencer, IA apartment
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - One person has been arrested after authorities say a search of a downtown Spencer, Iowa apartment found 33 pounds of meth.
According to KUOO Radio, Oscar Navarro-Zepeda was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was being held on a $750,000 bond.
The meth that was seized is worth more than $500,000.
Authorities also recovered several thousand dollars in cash.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.