Vigil focuses on hope for missing Muscatine man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friends and family of a Muscatine man who went missing in Iowa City are holding out hope he’ll return home.

Cristian Martinez, 20, was last seen early Saturday morning in the alley behind the bar Bardot. Tuesday, more than 100 people gathered in the middle of Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall to light candles and pray in the wake of his disappearance.

Cris’ older brother Jerry said he texted Cris Saturday morning after he went out with friends the night before.

“I called him, or texted him, and said, ‘Hey, how did your night go?’ And he didn’t respond. And so that’s when I started to kind of get bothered,” said Martinez.

However, on the day of the vigil, he was optimistic.

“We’re trying to stay strong until we have concrete results,” he said. “We’re letting the police handle their part. We are doing our own [search], put our boots on the ground.”

After the vigil, many went to Open Heartland, a nonprofit that is currently serving as the headquarters for the family’s search. There, about 60 people split into groups to comb the area.

“I believe he’s still alive. I think he is still out there. I don’t believe he’s under the river,” said Martinez.

“I don’t believe God has taken him from us,” he added. “I just think it’s a matter of time before he comes home.”

Family members and friends are asking people in the area to review any surveillance video they may have access to in order to help find Cris Martinez.

