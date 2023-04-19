Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’ content to students, district says

A teacher in South Carolina has been fired after reportedly distributing inappropriate and unapproved content to students. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - School officials in South Carolina say a teacher has been fired for handing out inappropriate content to her students.

According to the Spartanburg School District 6, officials were alerted about the incident that happened last week. They said it involved a 10th-grade class at Dorman High School

WHNS reports the school district discussed the allegations with the teacher regarding an “inappropriate” article and “unapproved” content that was distributed. She informed them that it was her personal choice to distribute the article and facilitate a discussion.

According to the district, the article was about an LGBTQ+ subgroup called the International Bear Brotherhood, which provides men a way to feel more connected to their identity.

After the discussion, the teacher was placed on administrative leave until an investigation was completed, the school district said.

Based on the information gathered, she was then terminated.

Officials said teachers recently attended a meeting that reminded them of the importance of having all questionable lessons and materials approved.

The school district did not immediately identify the teacher but said she also attended that meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Andrew Reynolds faces charges of driving while his license is under suspension,...
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in Veterans Memorial Stadium vandalism case
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City police put out 2nd call for help finding missing 20-year-old
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people traffic is not advised on Highway 3 in...
Travel not advised on Highway 3 east of Oelwein
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
Adam Hildebrandt, a former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School, has been charged with...
Former Center Point-Urbana school teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to student

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Biden pans McCarthy’s debt plan as ‘huge cuts’ to Americans
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
More details on the death of a woman shot when she turned into the wrong driveway.
Woman killed pulling into wrong driveway
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims