Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sentencing hearing dates set for teens who pleaded guilty to murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher

Prosecutors said Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale carried out the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The teens that pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder in the death of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber will receive their sentences this summer.

Court documents show Willard Miller will receive his sentence on July 5, and Jeremy Goodale will receive his sentence at a separate hearing on August 23.

On Tuesday, both teens admitted to ambushing and killing Graber in a park in Fairfield in November 2021.

As part of an agreement with Miller, prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the...
Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale
The FBI and ATF have been notified of the incident.
Suspicious device found in Marion

Latest News

Buckcherry
Buckcherry to perform in Dubuque this summer
FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
Republican Sen. Tim Scott to stop in Iowa this week for multiple events
The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the...
Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from Highway 218 crash in Coralville
The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the...
Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from crash on Highway 218 in Coralville