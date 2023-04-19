See new renders of the Alliant Energy LightLine pedestrian bridge coming to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The 23-foot-wide pedestrian bridge connecting Czech Village and NewBo will have LED lighting and a 165-foot tower.

“Bridge users will be able to stop and take in the view of the city and the river from the bridge’s west side, near the base of Mount Trashmore,” Connect CR wrote in the post.

The project will include plazas on both sides of the river that provide historic interpretive exhibits and gathering areas. The west side of the river will include a connection to the recreational amenities at Mount Trashmore.

Work on the project is expected to start in 2024 and be completed by 2025.

For more information, click here.

Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a Facebook post on Tuesday. (Connect CR)

Connect CR released new renderings showcasing the upcoming Alliant Energy LightLine bridge in a Facebook post on Tuesday. (Connect CR)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.