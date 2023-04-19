Scattered storms possible this morning, another round late tonight into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms are on the move and they’ll be affecting our area this morning. The most widespread activity will be found over the northern half of the area, but scattered storms are still possible as far south as I-80 before everything moves east by lunchtime. Rainfall amounts this morning could be rather impressive over the north and some spots may pick up over an inch from this morning’s activity alone, much less what’s coming tonight, which looks to occur here after 10 pm or so. As for highs today, they’ll be all over the place with mainly 50s north of Highway 20 to nearly 80 south of Iowa City this afternoon.

Severe weather outlook, valid through 7am Thursday, April 20th, 2023. (KCRG)

This temperature contrast, combined with an incoming front tonight, will be the focal point for “round two” of storm development.

This shows the most likely time for precipitation in the next 48 hours. (KCRG)

Some of the stronger storms may produce hail and wind, but it appears most of that period of time will be characterized by heavier rainfall. The potential exists for well over an inch in some spots, which could lead to localized ponding of water or even localized flash flooding if it comes down hard enough.

Frost and freeze forecast valid through Tuesday night, April 25th, 2023. (KCRG)

Plan on colder and windy weather to settle in from Thursday afternoon through the weekend. More freeze warnings may be issued this weekend as well as lows dip to the 20s for several nights. There is a small potential for a little light rain or snow on Saturday, but this threat appears low and any activity appears very scattered at this point. The bigger weather story this weekend will be on the colder temperatures and especially the wind chills on Saturday, which may be in the 20s most of the day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.