Police ask people to move vehicles under Marquette-Joliet Bridge as crews prep for rising river level

Mar-Mac Police Department logo
Mar-Mac Police Department logo(Mar-Mac Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marquette are asking residents to move vehicles parked under the Marquette-Joliet Bridge as crews prepare for the rising Mississippi River level.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police said crews are bringing in equipment and supplies for sand bagging.

Temporary no parking signs will be posted as of 1 p.m.

If vehicles aren’t moved within 24 hours, people may receive a fine and their vehicle may be impounded.

Police requested residents call the police department if vehicles cannot be moved within the allotted time.

