O’Rien Vance fighting for a spot on an NFL roster ahead of the draft

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Past the expensive suits and TV cameras, future NFL players are made when no one’s watching.

O’Rien Vance knows that. He’s been working on his craft in the gym and on the field every since the 2022 football season ended.

“You’re almost like always in this limbo,” Vance said. “While you’re done being a college athlete, now you’re transitioning to the pros but you’re not a pro yet because you’re not on the team.”

The former Cedar Rapids Washington star keeps a competitive edge even though he can’t see the other players he’s competing against.

““In the back of your mind, ’what more can I do?’” he said. “You know that there are other guys who are also doing the same thing somewhere else.”

Vance was a part of a training camp in Texas where he worked with former NFL player and honed in on his exercise and diet. He says he’s down 25 pounds and hasn’t lost much muscle.

He’s back in Ames, looking like a much more complete athlete than he did in the fall. He says he’s improved his footwork and quickness.

“I’m able to cut better I can feel it. The movement of it is fluid,” Vance said.

Vance is just waiting on one phone call from one team that could be life changing.

“My agents for the most part are getting contacts which is really good, and I have a lot of good information which makes me happy,” Vance said. “But at the same time for me, it’s constantly working, trying to keep improve myself, so when the day comes, I don’t have any worries I can let it go and just enjoy it.”

