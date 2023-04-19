Mild this afternoon, another round of showers and storms tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rest of today is generally quiet and mild, though showers and thunderstorms are possible again overnight.

Temperatures will vary widely across eastern Iowa today- from the mid 50s north to near 80 in the far south. Clouds will linger throughout the day.

The forecast for eastern Iowa on Wednesday, April 19th. (KCRG)

While our morning rain is done but another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight tonight. The temperature contrast today, combined with an incoming front tonight, will be the focal point for “round two” of storm development. Some storms could be strong enough to produce hail and gusty winds along with heavy rainfall. The potential exists for well over an inch in some spots, which could lead to localized ponding of water or even localized flash flooding if it comes down hard enough.

This shows the most likely time for precipitation in the next 48 hours. (KCRG)

Temperatures begin a downward slide into the weekend behind this with highs in the 60s tomorrow, 50s Friday, and 40s by Saturday. Watch for more freeze warnings possible this weekend with lows dipping into the 20s several nights in a row.

Frost and freeze forecast valid through Tuesday night, April 25th, 2023. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.