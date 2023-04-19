Ludacris, Jason Aldean added to 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

Rapper Ludacris will perform on August 18 with special guest Sean Kingston, and Country singer Jason Aldean will perform on August 20, with special guest Corey Kent.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

