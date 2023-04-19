Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ludacris, Jason Aldean added to 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup

Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand...
Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair have announced two more additions to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

Rapper Ludacris will perform on August 18 with special guest Sean Kingston, and Country singer Jason Aldean will perform on August 20, with special guest Corey Kent.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the...
Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale
The FBI and ATF have been notified of the incident.
Suspicious device found in Marion

Latest News

The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the...
Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from Highway 218 crash in Coralville
The Iowa State Patrol is again reminding drivers to move over and slow down for vehicles on the...
Iowa State Patrol trooper, two drivers walk away from crash on Highway 218 in Coralville
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh is set to speak at the University of Iowa on Wednesday....
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh to speak at Univ. of Iowa Wednesday
Camp Wapsie in Linn County celebrated a few days early by planting some new trees.
Camp Wapsie plants new trees ahead of Earth Day