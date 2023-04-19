Show You Care
Local company starts fundraiser to help keep police K9 with family

By Emily Schrad
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Dogs are considered man’s best friend and can quickly become part of the family. A Marion family said that’s the case with their Police K-9 ‘Kain.’ But now the dog’s handler is leaving his position.

The police dog came to the Marion Police Department in early 2018 and cost $16,000. Because the police dog is still able to do his job, the department said his owner can buy Kain for $9,000.

The department said that number is based on the initial city investment of the K9 and the anticipated number of years of service Kain has before retirement.

One local business, Honor and Respect, said one of its goals is helping first responders and their families all across the nation in times of need. They’ve started a fundraiser to help the family raise the $9,000 to keep Kain and his handler together.

“It’s a difficult situation without a doubt. But we’re really just trying to help him get home to his family because we believe that at the end of the day, Kain should be with them,” said Emma Ridder, Honor and Respect Chief Communication Officer.

Ridder said they’ve raised about half of the money needed for Kain’s handler to purchase him.

The Marion Police Department said while they’ve allowed handlers to purchase their dogs for just a dollar, that is only when the dogs are of retirement age.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

