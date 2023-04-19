Iowa Wesleyan University closing has Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra worried about its future

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Southeast Iowa Symphony is worried about its future as the place it called home for decades is about to shut down.

Iowa Wesleyan University’s decision to shut down at the end of the school year students, the symphony orchestra rehearses and performs at the University Chapel; now, they worry that the 70-year tradition is coming to an end.

Bob Mcconnell has been raising pigs in Washington County his whole life, but when he’s not feeding the pigs, he’s rolling up his sleeves to direct the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra out of Wesleyan.

“We really hit above our weight,” he said. “It’s a very good group.”

Mcconnell said the orchestra was planning its biggest spring performance in the orchestra’s 72 years of existence when he learned Iowa Wesleyan University was closing its doors. Now, he was just wondering about the future.

“We have our symphonies facilities there, our performance hall is one of the best in the Midwest as far as I’m concerned,” said Mcconnell.

The orchestra is in its prime right now. It features the most musicians its seen in years, and they were ready to draw some of the largest audiences with Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring”.

“We typically average 600 to 800 people on the weekend,” said Mcconnell. “We set a goal of 1200, and then we’re going to give $1,200 away to one of the people that attend the concert.”

As they continue to practice, and wait to see what the future holds. He hopes to continue playing in these halls for years to come and give an experience people might not be able to get elsewhere.

“We offer a way that’s more accessible than when I go to a concert in St. Louis or Chicago,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.