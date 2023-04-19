Show You Care
Iowa State adding transfers from UNLV, Wofford, Buffalo

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger on Wednesday announced the addition of transfers Keshon Gilbert from UNLV, Jackson Paveletzke from Wofford and Curtis Jones from Buffalo.

“We’re ecstatic to add three high-character, multi-dimensional, experienced guards to our backcourt,” Otzelberger said. “They will undoubtedly bolster our offensive efficiency and up-tempo style of play. All three averaged more than three assists last season and will help spread our offense in that regard.”

Gilbert, who has two seasons of eligibility, started 29 of the 31 games he played for UNLV and was second on the team with 11.4 points per game. He had a season-high 25 points against Washington State.

Paveletzke, who has three years of eligibility, was the Southern Conference freshman of the year. He started all 33 games, and his 15.1 points per game were seventh most among Division I freshmen. He had 10 games with 20 or more points, including a career-high 25 against Furman.

Jones, who has two seasons of eligibility, started all 31 games for Buffalo and averaged a team-high 15 points per game. He had a career-high 32 against St. Bonaventure and 30 against Western Michigan.

