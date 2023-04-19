Iowa man sentenced to prison for embezzlement and theft of labor union assets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A former president of the United Food and Commerical Workers Local 617 Union was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for stealing union funds for his own personal use.

According to court records, an investigation revealed that 53-year-old James Boatman set up a credit card in the Union’s name without authorization.

From May 2017 to August 2019 Boatman reportedly used the card for personal expenses, including vacations to Florida, large repairs on his personal vehicle, and to pay for attorney representation for an unrelated matter. He also wrote checks from eh Union funds to cover personal expenses and pay himself for times he claimed he was conducting Union business.

Boatman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. He agreed to pay $74,231.34 in restitution to the Union.

