Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut

State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during...
State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during the early morning hours of Wednesday.(Westport Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - What firefighters described as an “errant tire” struck a moving vehicle and caused a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport overnight.

The Westport Fire Department said it happened on the southbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 16 around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crew on the engine that arrived first reported that it found a single vehicle crash in the left lane.

Firefighters said the driver was trapped and needed extrication.

“Companies utilized extrication equipment to free the trapped occupant,” said assistant chief Jeffrey Gootman, shift commander, Westport Fire Department. “Westport EMS transported the occupant to an area hospital with unknown injuries.”

State police determined that the errant tire, which came from an unknown vehicle, struck the car as it drove and sheared off most of the vehicle’s roof.

The crash remained under investigation by troopers later in the morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash
A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the...
Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts
Camp Wapsie in Linn County celebrated a few days early by planting some new trees.
Camp Wapsie plants new trees ahead of Earth Day
Students at Marshalltown High School will soon be seeing new security measures in the building.
Marshalltown High School to add new security measures
Fairfield police responded to a report of a person lying near the 23rd Street crossing of the...
Iowa DCI to assist with Fairfield train-related death investigation