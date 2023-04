DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band Buckcherry is coming to Dubuque in June.

Staff with Q Casino the band is performing in the Q Showroom at 8 p.m. on June 2 with opening act Autumn Reverie.

Tickets are expected to go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.