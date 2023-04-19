CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next round of showers moves in later tonight and could bring some heavy showers and hail.

This evening is quiet, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight tonight. Some storms could be strong enough to again produce hail or some gusty winds but the overall threat for severe weather does remain relatively low yet again. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with this round. In fact, the potential exists for well over an inch in some spots, which could lead to localized ponding of water or even localized flash flooding if it comes down hard enough. As always, if you come across a flooded roadway, remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Mild this afternoon, another round of showers and storms tonight (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Rainfall tonight could be heavy at times and may lead to ponding. (KCRG)

Temperatures begin a downward slide into the weekend behind this with highs in the 60s tomorrow, 50s Friday, and 40s by Saturday. Watch for more freeze warnings possible this weekend with lows dipping into the upper 20s several nights in a row.

Frost and freeze forecast valid through Tuesday night, April 25th, 2023. (KCRG)

