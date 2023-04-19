Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Another round of showers and storms tonight

Our next round of showers moves in later tonight and could bring some heavy showers and hail.
By Joe Winters
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next round of showers moves in later tonight and could bring some heavy showers and hail.

This evening is quiet, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight tonight. Some storms could be strong enough to again produce hail or some gusty winds but the overall threat for severe weather does remain relatively low yet again. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with this round. In fact, the potential exists for well over an inch in some spots, which could lead to localized ponding of water or even localized flash flooding if it comes down hard enough. As always, if you come across a flooded roadway, remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Mild this afternoon, another round of showers and storms tonight
Mild this afternoon, another round of showers and storms tonight(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)
Rainfall tonight could be heavy at times and may lead to ponding.
Rainfall tonight could be heavy at times and may lead to ponding.(KCRG)

Temperatures begin a downward slide into the weekend behind this with highs in the 60s tomorrow, 50s Friday, and 40s by Saturday. Watch for more freeze warnings possible this weekend with lows dipping into the upper 20s several nights in a row.

Frost and freeze forecast valid through Tuesday night, April 25th, 2023.
Frost and freeze forecast valid through Tuesday night, April 25th, 2023.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
The FBI and ATF have been notified of the incident.
Suspicious device found in Marion
A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the...
Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale

Latest News

Mild this afternoon, another round of showers and storms tonight
Another round of showers and storms tonight
Our next round of showers moves in later tonight and could bring some heavy showers and hail.
First Alert Forecast
Mild this afternoon, another round of showers and storms tonight
KCRG TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, April 19th, 2023