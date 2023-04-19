Show You Care
Alburnett High School students, Willis Dady team up to hold ‘Giving Box’ for those that need it

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Through Iowa Big, an organization that partners student interests with those of the community, a group of high school students have built a pantry box in the hopes of supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and/or struggling to meet basic life needs.

The concept of the ‘Giving Box’ works the same as the free library boxes one might see in the Cedar Rapids area: Give what you can and take what you need. The ‘Giving Box’ is set to collect non-perishable food items, gently used or new clothing items, new or used books and coloring books, new or used pet collars, can openers, art supplies, dark-colored backpacks, travel-size toiletry products, sleeping bags, and hygiene products.

“We are excited to partner with these Alburnett students in their project! Having access to hygiene supplies and a hot shower, work-appropriate clothing, and easy non-perishable foods empowers our clients to look and feel their best, allowing them to focus on reaching their goals to build self-sufficiency,” said Kelsey Culver, Employment Services Director at Willis Dady Homeless Services

Donations of supplies can be dropped off at 800 1st Ave NW, Cedar Rapids, IA. Organizers say the best time to drop off is from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Any donations that are larger than what can fit in the box must be dropped off at the other Willis Dady location 1247 4th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.

Willis Dady also holds an Amazon Wish List with items that can be shipped straight to Willis Dady. This can be found on Willis Dady’s website under their donation tab. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1QWP45CNQYX4X/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex.

