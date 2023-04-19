Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Agents intercept 776 lbs. of fentanyl concealed inside green beans, authorities say

The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1...
The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTAY MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 3 million fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans were intercepted at a California port of entry Monday.

Customs Border and Protection officers flagged a tractor-trailer with a shipment of green beans for an intensive agriculture inspection.

Agents saw irregularities during the examination and requested a narcotic detector dog that alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, officers discovered and extracted 308 packages concealed within the shipment of green beans.

The narcotics tested positive for fentanyl. The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million, according to CBP.

The driver was taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller have now pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at separate...
Two Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher's beating death
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash
Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez.
Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search
A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the...
Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale
The FBI and ATF have been notified of the incident.
Suspicious device found in Marion

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
News conference: ALEA confirms 2 arrests in Dadeville mass shooting
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air...
US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Airman accused in records leak makes brief court appearance
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees attempt to reshape Disney World’s district