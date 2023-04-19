Show You Care
2023 Waterloo Urban Farmers Market season to kick off in May

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Farmers Market season is fast approaching.

Organizers with the nonprofit Waterloo Urban Farmers Market said the 2023 season is set to kick off on May 6 at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, located at 460 Jefferson Street, in downtown Waterloo.

After that, the market will be held every Saturday through October 28. Markets run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said the market features more than 40 local farmers and vendors bringing products like fresh fruits and vegetables, starter plants and flowers, prepared food, home baked goods, artisan crafts and more.

