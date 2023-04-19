2023 Waterloo Urban Farmers Market season to kick off in May

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Farmers Market season is fast approaching.

Organizers with the nonprofit Waterloo Urban Farmers Market said the 2023 season is set to kick off on May 6 at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, located at 460 Jefferson Street, in downtown Waterloo.

After that, the market will be held every Saturday through October 28. Markets run from 8 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said the market features more than 40 local farmers and vendors bringing products like fresh fruits and vegetables, starter plants and flowers, prepared food, home baked goods, artisan crafts and more.

