Willard Miller pleads guilty to First Degree Murder in death of Fairfield teacher

Willard Miller pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher has pleaded guilty to First Degree murder.

Willard Miller pleaded guilty during a hearing on Tuesday morning. A trial had been set to begin on Friday.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale were charged with the killing of Nohema Graber in November 2021.

Her body was found in Chautauqua Park concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. An investigation at the scene indicated Graber had “suffered inflicted trauma to the head,” according to criminal complaints.

Prosecutors said Miller planned the murder with Goodale, and that both acted in the attack that resulted in the death of Graber. They agreed to recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole.

During the hearing, defense attorneys for Miller said he denies striking Graber, but he admitted to acting as a lookout during the attack.

The Associated Press reports, Miller told police he was frustrated with the way Graber taught Spanish and over how the grade in her class resulted in a lower GPA.

Goodale also pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at a hearing Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

