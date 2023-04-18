Show You Care
Warmth brings more active weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather moves in for the remainder of the week. A warm front moves in tonight bringing a shower and storm chance with it. If the storms can gain enough strength some of them could include some hail or high wind.

Severe weather outlook, valid for Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.
We then move into the warm sector of the storm allowing highs to reach near or above 70.

Eastern Iowa Forecast for Wednesday, April 18.
Late tomorrow night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through and it’s along that cold front that another severe weather risk looks to exist. Once again, hail and wind appear to be the primary risk into Thursday morning. The main timing of this re-development looks to be well after 10 pm Wednesday evening throughout the overnight hours into Thursday morning. At this time, while the severe risk is there, it appears to be a low to moderate threat at this point. For many areas, this could turn out to just be some much-needed rain with a few stronger embedded storms.

Clouds and storms Chances Begin Late Wednesday Night
Windy and colder weather move in for the end of the week with highs by Saturday falling into the 40s. Plan on wind chills to drop again to the 20s for at least Saturday morning with wind chills rising to the 30s by Saturday afternoon. If enough moisture is present, a few showers or wet snow showers may try to fly. Have a great night!

