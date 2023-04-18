Davenport man identified as tow truck operator killed in I-80 crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KCRG/KWQC) - Authorities in Scott County have identified the tow truck operator killed in a crash on I-80 near Bettendorf Monday morning.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said 52-year-old Mark Muske, of Davenport, was killed in the crash.

Muske was assisting a broken down bus on the shoulder of the roadway westbound near mile marker 302 when he was hit by a 2015 Jeep Patriot.

The crash remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol said charges are pending.

Iowa’s Move Over Law, which was established in 2002, requires motorists to change lanes to give space for vehicles stopped along the side of the road.

Anyone who violates the law could face a fine of up to $10,000.

Other Iowa tow truck operators and law enforcement have urged drivers to adhere to the law for their safety after Monday’s crash.

