Today’s the pick day of the week, storms return tomorrow

Plan on a great one today with sunshine and highs into the lower 60s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be the pick day of the week with ample sunshine, light wind and highs generally into the upper 50s northeast to mid-60s farther south.

Looking ahead, there’s a warm front moving east into our area late tonight, which will probably generate some scattered storms well after midnight. These storms may affect us tomorrow morning on the way to school and work and any storms that move through will have the capability of some small hail and gusty wind if they can organize well enough.

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid at 6am Wednesday morning, April 19th, 2023.
Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid at 6am Wednesday morning, April 19th, 2023.(KCRG)

After those storms move through, tomorrow afternoon and evening look mainly dry and quiet with highs around 70.

Late tomorrow night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through and it’s along that cold front that another severe weather risk looks to exist. Once again, hail and wind appear to be the primary risk into Thursday morning. The main timing of this re-development looks to be well after 10pm Wednesday evening throughout the overnight hours into Thursday morning. At this time, while the severe risk is there, it appears to be a low to moderate threat at this point. For many areas, this could turn out to just be some much-needed rain with a few stronger storms embedded in there.

Severe weather outlook, valid for Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.
Severe weather outlook, valid for Wednesday, April 19th, 2023.(KCRG)

By Thursday afternoon, the storms are largely gone and off to the east leaving some colder weather behind for Friday as well as the weekend. Plan on wind chills to drop again to the 20s for at least Saturday morning with wind chills rising to the 30s by Saturday afternoon. If enough moisture is present, a few showers or wet snow showers may try to fly. This system is much different than the one we just got done with as it’s lacking moisture and will probably focus most of its impacts well to our east.

Below-normal temperatures are expected to linger well into next week with possible frost advisories or freeze warnings being needed again this weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

