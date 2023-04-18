Suspicious device found in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:40 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a suspicious item that was discovered off of Navajo Drive in the Squaw Creek Village.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located the device. Believing it to be an undetonated explosive, crews contacted the Cedar Rapids/Marion/Linn County Hazardous Devices Unit.

The FBI and ATF have been notified of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

