Nonprofit helps rebuild Wellman farmsteads after tornado ripped through Eastern Iowa

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Clint Whetstine’s family’s farms have been in Wellman since the late 1880s. While any farmer with that long of a history can anticipate natural disasters, it didn’t make the damaging effects of March 31st’s tornado any easier to accept.

“Where we’re standing right now is what’s left of my uncle’s place which was kind of the center of our farming operations,” said Whetstine as he showed TV-9 crews his now severely damaged property.

Multiple farmsteads, that spread miles across Wellman used to be the central location for the Whetstine farmers’ feeding cattle and hogs operations, and fields for planting corn and beans.

While it wasn’t a total loss, March 31st’s EF4 tornado destroyed a lot of it.

“We did not have a structure left standing here,” said Whetstine. “The machine sheds, the livestock buildings, they’re all gone.”

Now, thanks to a non-profit called Farm Rescue, the Whetstines are able to see a glimmer of hope.

“The whole goal is to lighten the burden,” said Dan Erdmann with Farm Rescue. “As you might imagine, there’s still quite a bit of debris strewn about so we’ve been cleaning up the fields. But the last few days we’ve been doing that tillage work.”

While the nonprofit gets many requests, this particular instance is one that has taken priority.

“We call it a hand up, it’s not a hand out,” said Erdmann. “We’re providing tangible support just to get them through that, hopefully, singular crisis and onto the next season, and hopefully keep them farming long-term.”

