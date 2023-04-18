Marion tears down old public library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the City of Marion posted a video of crews tearing down the Nancy A. Miller Marion Public Library.

The 2020 derecho damaged the library and destroyed 20% of its collection. City leaders built and opened a new public library in the fall of 2022 as part of a major redevelopment of its uptown area.

You can watch video of the tear-down here:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.