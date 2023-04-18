Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Littlest intruder: Toddler crawls through White House fence

U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through...
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division police officers carry a young child who crawled through the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The toddler earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion. Officers walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the child and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue.(AP Photo/Nancy Benac)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A curious toddler on Tuesday earned the title of one of the tiniest White House intruders after he squeezed through the metal fencing on the north side of the executive mansion.

U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for security at the White House, walked across the North Lawn to retrieve the tot and reunite him with his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue. Access to the complex was briefly restricted while officers conducted the reunification. Officers briefly questioned the parents before allowing them to continue on their way.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers “encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds.”

“The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” he said in a statement.

It may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height to roughly 13 feet (3.96-meters) in recent years after a series of security breaches. While taller, the new fence has an additional inch of space between pickets, for a total of 5½ inches (12.7 centimeters) between posts.

Older children have sometimes become stuck in the iconic barrier, which has also been the scene of demonstrations, with protesters chaining themselves to the fence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Andrew Reynolds faces charges of driving while his license is under suspension,...
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in Veterans Memorial Stadium vandalism case
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City police put out 2nd call for help finding missing 20-year-old
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people traffic is not advised on Highway 3 in...
Travel not advised on Highway 3 east of Oelwein
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
Adam Hildebrandt, a former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School, has been charged with...
Former Center Point-Urbana school teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to student

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in...
Sheriff: Arrest warrant moot for kidnapping of Emmett Till
The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance
Country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith is coming to Cedar Rapids.
Country star Granger Smith brings farewell tour to Cedar Rapids