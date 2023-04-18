Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa professor suggests tax program that would make things easier for Americans

By Emily Schrad
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since April 15th landed on a Saturday this year, federal income taxes aren’t due until Tuesday, but the time and expense to file tax returns aren’t necessary according to a business professor at the University of Iowa.

The program is called ‘Ready Return.’ It’s a system used in many European countries where the government files your taxes for you.

Ryan Wilson, Chair and Professor of Accounting at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business said using the system here in the US could not only save people time but money and even some anxiety as well.

Wilson said after everything is filed, it gets sent back to the individual. Each individual then reviews it and if they’re happy they can sign off on it.

”My suspicion would be that once most of us experienced having a return style one year, we would just continue to do that because it would be so easy and the government has all this information already. They have information from the employer, from the banks,” he said.

Wilson said if the system is implemented one day, people could likely opt out. In that case, you can then still just file yourself or have another service do it.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash near Hazleton
Expected snowfall accumulation, starting on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending on Monday...
Winter weather makes a comeback, snow accumulation possible
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City Police are looking for Cristian Martinez
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase

Latest News

ReadyReturn is a system used in many European countries where the government files your taxes...
‘It would be so easy’ - University of Iowa professor suggests ReadyReturn would make tax season easier for Americans
Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan during warfare
Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan during warfare
Iowa City business helps raise funds for Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Iowa City business helps raise funds for Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Iowa City business helps raise funds for Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Iowa City business helps raise funds for Stead Family Children’s Hospital