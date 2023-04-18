Univ. of Iowa professor suggests tax program that would make things easier for Americans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since April 15th landed on a Saturday this year, federal income taxes aren’t due until Tuesday, but the time and expense to file tax returns aren’t necessary according to a business professor at the University of Iowa.

The program is called ‘Ready Return.’ It’s a system used in many European countries where the government files your taxes for you.

Ryan Wilson, Chair and Professor of Accounting at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business said using the system here in the US could not only save people time but money and even some anxiety as well.

Wilson said after everything is filed, it gets sent back to the individual. Each individual then reviews it and if they’re happy they can sign off on it.

”My suspicion would be that once most of us experienced having a return style one year, we would just continue to do that because it would be so easy and the government has all this information already. They have information from the employer, from the banks,” he said.

Wilson said if the system is implemented one day, people could likely opt out. In that case, you can then still just file yourself or have another service do it.

