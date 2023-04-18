Iowa DCI to assist with Fairfield train-related death investigation

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 9th at approximately 1:42 pm, Fairfield Police responded to a report of a person lying near the 23rd St crossing of the East/West railroad track.

Upon arrival, crews found the body of 30-year-old Cortney Heather Haynes. She was declared dead at the scene. Officials say her injuries appeared consistent with having been struck by a moving train.

Fairfield Police have requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assist them with their investigation into the circumstances leading to Haynes’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (641) 472-4146.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.