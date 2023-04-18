Former Stanwood Fire Chief accused of making personal purchases with dept. fundraising account

STANWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Fire Chief for the Stanwood Fire Department is accused of making personal purchases using the department’s fundraising account, according to a new report.

Auditor of State Rob Sand released the report on Tuesday, after an investigation from December 2020 through April 2022, while Ryan Pierce was serving as Stanwood’s Fire Chief, and his wife, Kim Pierce, was serving as the Treasurer of the fundraising account.

Stanwood city officials requested the special investigation after the city clerk noticed several unusual debit card transactions on the account’s statement, including plumbing supplies, ATM withdrawals, and a transaction at Veridian Credit Union. The report said another transaction ended up being a water bill payment made to the city for a home owned by Ryan and Kim Pierce.

The city clerk then reached out to the bank that held the account and was told it only had $4 in it.

The main revenue source for the fundraising account included donations and contributions received during fundraising events, including the Tenderloin supper, T-shirt fundraiser, gun raffle, and a pancake breakfast event.

Sand’s investigation found more than $4,400 in improper payments and more than $3,100 in unsupported payments.

Those improper payments included more than $1,700 in personal purchases by Ryan Pierce, more than $2,100 in payments to other vendors and more than $780 in ATM withdrawals.

Ryan Pierce also allegedly used $450 to fill a personal propane tank, and had more than $400 in improper reimbursement checks to Pierce.

The report said Ryan Pierce used more than $3,100 at Tipton Family Foods, Walmart and Dollar General.

The current fire chief told Sand’s office a vote was needed for money to be taken out of the fundraising account, and those votes were supposed to be documented. However, documentation could not be found during Sand’s investigation.

In his report, Sand said Pierce sent a letter to the city on April 11, 2022, saying the personal purchases were accidental after his phone autofilled the department’s credit card when he went to make a payment.

“I was never asked or allowed to go over the charges at the meeting with the Mayor last night,” Pierce wrote in the letter. “I was just accused without allowing me to explain and I was forced to resign.”

Ryan and Kim Pierce resigned their positions in April 2022.

