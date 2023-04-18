Family of missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez, pleads for help in search

MUSCATINE & IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa City Police alongside friends and family are searching for a Muscatine man last seen early Saturday morning.

According to ICPD, Cristian Martinez was last seen in an alley behind the bar, Bardot around 1 a.m.

Cris, as friends and family call him, made a trip to go out and visit friends in Iowa City on Friday.

His family said his bank does not show any purchases before he went out Friday night.

Martinez’s Sister, Adriana Martinez, said a trip like this wasn’t how he normally spends his weekends. Now, she and her family are looking for answers.

“We all want him home,” Adriana said. “This is very hard. I have never seen my mom go through something like this.”

According to his mother, Evelia Salamanca, this was only his second time ever going out to Iowa City with his friends. She added that he’s always been one to check-in.

“What can I say? I’m his mother,” Salamanca said. “He’s a good son to me. That’s why it’s strange that this is happening now.”

Martinez’s family held search parties over the weekend, hoping to spread awareness.

They’ve also been asking businesses for any kind of security video they may have.

“I just want like footage of seeing him,” Adriana said. “Did he get in a car? Did he get in an Uber? Did someone pick him up? Or did he walk somewhere? Anything.”

The 20-year-old was known to be a homebody, spending his free time at home on YouTube or working out at the YMCA.

His cousin, Alondra Romero, said he was often known to pick up extra shifts at HON, where he works.

“He’s literally everyone’s baby,” Romero said. “We are so proud of him. You know, he’s such ... such a good kid. He was so good in school. On point when it came to being at work.”

Salamanca is grateful for all the community resources that have come together to help find her son.

She hopes his friends take this as a lesson.

“Hopefully they don’t make the same mistakes as him,” Salamanca said. “[I hope they think,] before they do things, think about your family.”

The family has hung up at least 500 of these flyers throughout Iowa City, with Martinez’s information.

Iowa City Police and family are searching for a missing Muscatine man, Cris Martinez. (KWQC)

Adriana made a plea for anyone who may have information to report it.

“If anybody knows anything as small as a lead or as big as a lead ... bring it forward my main goal is to find my brother,” Adriana said.

People with information on Cris Martinez’s whereabouts should contact ICPD at (319) 356-5275 or his family at (563) 554-8624.

Friends and family will have another search party Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Iowa City.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.