David’s Bridal to layoff nearly 100 workers at stores across Iowa

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - David’s Bridal is laying off nearly 100 workers at its locations across Iowa, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

That includes laying off 26 workers at the David’s Bridal in Marion.

It comes after the company filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday - the second time it has done so in the past five years.

The Associated Press reports the seller of wedding gowns and formal wear, based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the country.

The layoffs are also happening at David’s Bridal locations in Clive (29), Davenport (22) and Sioux City (17).

The company currently employs more than 11,000 workers at about 300 stores across the country.

Stores are expected to remain open and fulfill orders despite the layoffs.

