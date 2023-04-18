Country star Granger Smith brings farewell tour to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith is coming to Cedar Rapids.

He’ll bring his Like a River Farewell Tour to the McGrath Amphitheatre on July 21.

The farewell tour started after his recent announcement that he is retiring from touring.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.