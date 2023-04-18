Show You Care
Country star Granger Smith brings farewell tour to Cedar Rapids

Country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith is coming to Cedar Rapids.
Country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith is coming to Cedar Rapids.(McGrath Amphitheatre)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music singer-songwriter Granger Smith is coming to Cedar Rapids.

He’ll bring his Like a River Farewell Tour to the McGrath Amphitheatre on July 21.

The farewell tour started after his recent announcement that he is retiring from touring.

Tickets are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Click here for more information.

