Comedian Nate Bargatze set to perform in Ottumwa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze’s “Be Funny” tour is heading to Iowa.

His show is scheduled for 7:00 pm on October 26th, 2023, at the Bridge View Center. You can buy tickets at the Ticket Office M-F 8:30-5:00 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, and as #1 on Vulture’s “50 Comedians You Should Know” in 2015.

Fans may have also seen the clean comedian from his multiple appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, @midnight, and from his Comedy Central Presents set in 2011. He also has multiple standup specials on Netflix.

His new tour is set to have all new material. Advance tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 am.

