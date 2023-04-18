Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

City of Kyle trying to break world record at upcoming fair

The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible...
The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible Kyle’s should sign in at the VIP tent, and a group photo will follow.(City of Kyle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYLE, Texas (Gray News) – The City of Kyle is trying to break the record for the largest same-name gathering during the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza next month.

This will be the city’s fourth attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record, currently held by Kupreski Kosci and Bosnia and Herzegovina with a total of 2,325 participants named Ivan set in July 2017.

“In order to break this record, we’re calling for any and all Kyles. We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago,” Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a news release.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books.”

The gathering of the Kyles will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Lake Kyle Park. All eligible Kyles should sign in at the VIP tent, and a group photo will follow.

All Kyles who take part in the event will be given a free Kyle Fair T-shirt of their choice, according to the city.

There is no cost to participate. Entry into the Kyle Fair is free and includes live music performances.

The City of Kyle is located south of Austin and is home of the annual Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon festival.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Andrew Reynolds faces charges of driving while his license is under suspension,...
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in Veterans Memorial Stadium vandalism case
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City police put out 2nd call for help finding missing 20-year-old
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people traffic is not advised on Highway 3 in...
Travel not advised on Highway 3 east of Oelwein
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in crash on I-80 near Bettendorf
Adam Hildebrandt, a former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School, has been charged with...
Former Center Point-Urbana school teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to student

Latest News

LNL: Taxes due TODAY
LNL: Taxes due TODAY
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment
LNL: Taxes due TODAY
LNL: Taxes due TODAY
Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, has been charged with first-degree assault for...
Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address turns himself in
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care