Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the commercial real estate exchange website Ten-X.com.

The seven-floor, 220-room Marriott hotel, located at 1200 Collins Road next to Collins Aerospace and across from Noelridge Park, was built in 1988.

According to the listing, upgrades are possible for the hotel, including renovation, room type conversion and developing or selling a one-acre parcel.

An online auction is set to go from May 2 to May 4. The starting bid is set at $3.2 million.

