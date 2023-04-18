Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Marriott hotel up for sale

A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the commercial real estate exchange website Ten-X.com.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the commercial real estate exchange website Ten-X.com.

The seven-floor, 220-room Marriott hotel, located at 1200 Collins Road next to Collins Aerospace and across from Noelridge Park, was built in 1988.

According to the listing, upgrades are possible for the hotel, including renovation, room type conversion and developing or selling a one-acre parcel.

An online auction is set to go from May 2 to May 4. The starting bid is set at $3.2 million.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Andrew Reynolds faces charges of driving while his license is under suspension,...
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in Veterans Memorial Stadium vandalism case
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Iowa City police put out 2nd call for help finding missing 20-year-old
ISP: One person dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
Troopers: 1 dead in accident on I-80 near Bettendorf
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning people traffic is not advised on Highway 3 in...
Travel not advised on Highway 3 east of Oelwein
Adam Hildebrandt, a former teacher at Center Point-Urbana Middle School, has been charged with...
Former Center Point-Urbana school teacher pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to student

Latest News

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David’s Bridal to layoff nearly 100 workers at stores across Iowa
A Cedar Rapids hotel on the northeast side is up for sale, according to a listing on the...
Cedar Rapids Marriott Hotel up for sale
An Urbandale man was able to push through calf and Achilles pain to cross the finish line at...
Urbandale man pushes through calf, Achilles pain to cross Boston Marathon finish line
An Urbandale man was able to push through calf and Achilles pain to cross the finish line at...
Urbandale man crosses the Boston Marathon finish line despite calf, achilles pain