Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan during warfare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacy Ahmed is in Cedar Rapids, but her thoughts are in Sudan as she waits for her husband to be able to come home.

Fighting between a military and paramilitary group broke out Saturday. Since then, at least 97 people have been killed in Khartoum, the capital. The airport is closed and several hospitals are damaged after bombing attacks.

Mohamed Ahmed isn’t in Khartoum, but just across the Nile River at his family’s home in Omdurman. Ahmed is a U.S. citizen, but he is originally from Sudan. Earlier this month, he returned for the first time in 13 years to attend his father’s funeral.

On a quick phone call to Jacy and oldest daughter Scarlett Bunnell Monday afternoon, Mohamed described sheltering from the conflict while also trying to get basic necessities.

“We have to go to neighbors’ and find out who has water to get the water from. Not all of the sinks have running water. Only several places,” said Mohamed. “Sometimes you got to find people with donkeys.”

The phone call disconnected, but Jacy said earlier in the day Mohamed had told her it had taken him three hours to find water that day.

Despite spotty wifi and electricity, Mohamed and Jacy manage to message each other over WhatsApp each day.

“The surface concern is I need to be able to hear from him every day to know that he’s okay,” said Jacy.

Jacy said even for someone from Sudan who was used to a country with conflict, this time seemed different.

“I think he maybe holds back some because he doesn’t want to worry us. But there are times—I did hear F-16s in the background yesterday when I was talking to him, so that was frightening,” said Jacy.

“When he talks about the water, that really hit me. It really—I could hear the fear in his voice. And that’s something that—I don’t know if I’ve heard fear like that in his voice before,” she added.

Jacy and Mohamed met while she was teaching English as a second language at Kirkwood Community College.

“10 years later, here we are,” she said. “This is the longest we’ve ever been apart.” The couple owns and operates a local business, MJ Commercial Cleaning LLC. They also have three daughters.

TV9 asked Jacy what her biggest fears were while Mohamed was stuck in Sudan.

“They’re sitting ducks. You know, sitting in their house, of course, you worry someone’s going to get shot or hurt. I worry that they’ll run out of water or food and they won’t be able to get any,” she said.

Jacy said their community has been there to support them: the kids’ teachers, their employees, their neighbors. However, none of it changes the fact that she just has to wait.

“We don’t have any choice,” she said. “Every second I just tell myself to keep going.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.