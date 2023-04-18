Animal Rescue League: Puppy likely suffered from broken leg, other injures for weeks at least

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is treating a puppy they say was badly injured and likely suffered in that condition for weeks without veterinary care.

In a press release, the ARL said the puppy, they named “Theo,” is about eight-weeks old and has a broken back leg.

Staff said his foot was wrapped in what looked like paper towels, scotch take and electrical tape. When they removed the wrapping, they discovered his foot was missing and the stump that remained was bloody and raw.

“Even gently touching the area caused him to cry out in pain,” the ARL said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Our veterinarian quickly administered pain medications and placed Theo under sedation to allow us to help him.”

Veterinarians with the ARL estimated the puppy’s leg was fractured at least a month ago, and trauma to his foot had happened weeks ago. Theo also arrived very thin and dehydrated and had bloodshot eyes.

The ARL did not share details about where Theo was found and the circumstances around his rescue.

As the investigation into how Theo’s injuries occurred continues, he will receive treatment from the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team.

