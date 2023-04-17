Working Iowa: Decades old business continues to seek new employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A decades old business is looking for some new workers. Greg Scharf opened Greg’s Lawn & Landscaping in Cedar Rapids 40 years ago.

“We started it in 1983, and it’s just turned into a big animal that supports a lot of families,” Scharf said.

Today, the business employs 90 people and counting.

“We’re always hiring, that door is never closed. The right guy or gal walks in, and we will most definitely hire them,” Scharf explained.

A wide range of Iowa weather means a wide range of services and jobs. The company does landscaping and hardscaping, irrigation, fertilization, snow removal, and more.

Scharf says they offer a full benefits package and quality equipment, but he believes it’s the atmosphere at the family business that’s most attractive to employees.

“We have guys that have left us and then come back. They always think it’s greener on the other side of the fence, but for some reason they just keep coming back, and I think it really comes back to they get treated like an individual here,” said Scharf.

The business is celebrating decades of tradition, while always looking to grow.

“Lawn care is always growing,” Scharf said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.