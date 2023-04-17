A windy Monday, gradual clearing likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system continues to pull away to the east fairly quickly this morning. For those in northeast Iowa, watch for a few slick spots and stretches on roads as you picked up most of the snowfall accumulation. We’ll look for a windy one today as the sky gradually clears from west to east. Highs will range from 40-45 in Dubuque (the clouds will persist much longer for you) to widespread 50s elsewhere. Any sunshine today should quickly melt off any snow you received last night.

Latest road conditions in northern Iowa. (KCRG)

Tonight, we expect cold temperatures and a Freeze Warning will likely be issued for the area. If you run a greenhouse or have already set out some plants for the season, please take note of this.

It'll be a cold one tonight with lows down to the 20s! (KCRG)

Otherwise, the next chance of precipitation still looks to occur on both Wednesday and Thursday as a series of fronts move through. At this point, it appears the rain on those days will be mainly in the morning hours, though we’ll continue to watch it as the system takes further shape. Plan on colder temperatures again by Friday and into the weekend. Have a good week!

