Waterloo man guilty of arson has murder trial moved

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was found guilty of arson, has had his murder trial pushed back.

On August 19th, 2022, fire crews were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a fire.

59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.

The owner of the home, Tony Grider, was found deceased in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.

A jury found Spooner guilty of Arson in the First Degree back in November.

He is now set on May 9th to undergo a jury trial for the First Degree Murder charge.

