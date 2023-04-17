Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waterloo man guilty of arson has murder trial moved

John Spooner
John Spooner(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was found guilty of arson, has had his murder trial pushed back.

On August 19th, 2022, fire crews were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a fire.

59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.

The owner of the home, Tony Grider, was found deceased in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.

A jury found Spooner guilty of Arson in the First Degree back in November.

He is now set on May 9th to undergo a jury trial for the First Degree Murder charge.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash near Hazleton
Expected snowfall accumulation, starting on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending on Monday...
Winter weather makes a comeback, snow accumulation possible
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City Police are looking for Cristian Martinez
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase

Latest News

Shawn Dukes
Kirksville man arrested in connection to stabbings
Child killed in UTV crash in Jo Davies County
Child killed in UTV crash in Jo Davies County
Arthur Flowers
Arthur Flowers murder trial set to start on Tuesday
Child killed in UTV crash in Jo Davies County
One juvenile dead, one injured in Jo Daviess County UTV crash