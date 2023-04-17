Valpo’s Ben Krikke, MVC’s leading scorer, transfers to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — All-Missouri Valley Conference forward Ben Krikke has transferred from Vanderbilt to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced Monday.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Krikke scored 1,596 points in four seasons with the Beacons and reached double figures in 82 of 122 games. He led the Valley in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game overall and 21 per game in conference games.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to become a Hawkeye,” Krikke said. “I am excited to get to campus. I can tell the school is rich in tradition and history and is serious about success both academically and athletically.

“I’m excited to be supported by such a vibrant fan base and get to be a part of such a great community. I want to do everything I can to help the team win games and contribute to the school’s legacy.”

Krikke, who started all 32 games, averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Krikke shot 55% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, had 26 games with at least 15 points. He will have one season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.

