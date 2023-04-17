Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Valpo’s Ben Krikke, MVC’s leading scorer, transfers to Iowa

Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, front right, looks on as players Sheldon Edwards (13) and...
Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, front right, looks on as players Sheldon Edwards (13) and Ben Krikke (23) come off the court for a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Valparaiso, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — All-Missouri Valley Conference forward Ben Krikke has transferred from Vanderbilt to Iowa, Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery announced Monday.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Krikke scored 1,596 points in four seasons with the Beacons and reached double figures in 82 of 122 games. He led the Valley in scoring last season, averaging 19.4 points per game overall and 21 per game in conference games.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to become a Hawkeye,” Krikke said. “I am excited to get to campus. I can tell the school is rich in tradition and history and is serious about success both academically and athletically.

“I’m excited to be supported by such a vibrant fan base and get to be a part of such a great community. I want to do everything I can to help the team win games and contribute to the school’s legacy.”

Krikke, who started all 32 games, averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Krikke shot 55% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

The native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, had 26 games with at least 15 points. He will have one season of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
One killed, another injured in motorcycle crash near Hazleton
Expected snowfall accumulation, starting on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and ending on Monday...
Winter weather makes a comeback, snow accumulation possible
Missing Man: Iowa City are looking for Cristian Martinez
Missing Man: Iowa City Police are looking for Cristian Martinez
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Metcalf. was arrested by the Johnson County...
20-year-old Iowa driver arrested after speeding 148mph, fleeing police
Black bear spotted in Dubuque Co. over the last three years
Iowa DNR believes black bear sightings could continue to increase

Latest News

Iowa’s Stevens kicks his strength up a notch heading into sophomore season
Iowa’s Stevens kicks his strength up a notch heading into sophomore season
Party on the Pentacrest celebrates historic team and grateful fans
Party on the Pentacrest celebrates historic team and grateful fans
A huge celebration is planned to commemorate their season this year.
Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team to be honored during parade, celebration
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) talks with teammate forward Filip Rebraca (0) during the second...
Hawkeyes Murray, Rebraca co-winners of 2023 Chris Street Award